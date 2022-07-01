‘Skate’ shares “pre-pre-alpha” footage and invites fans to test the game

EA has begun to open up playtesting opportunities for the next Skate game, alongside some very early footage of the title during its development.

There was no release date provided alongside the incredibly early footage of the next entry in the Skate franchise, but EA has begun to share playtesting details for the game.

There’s no guarantee of when people will get to play, but EA says that the closed tests are being done to “get this right” – you can sign up for the eventual playtests here.

You can also check out the game’s early footage below:

we're 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 working on it, but it's time for you to see what we've been up to. become a skate. insider and sign-up for playtesting at https://t.co/7Hh4xsMBxw 🛹 pic.twitter.com/WU8fto8HUj — skate. (@skateEA) June 30, 2022

According to an FAQ page, bringing players into the development process so early on is being done to help “ensure we’re building the best possible game” that can lead into “meaningful decisions and changes” ahead of the game’s launch. However, EA has clarified that only PC players will be able to playtest the game.

Elsewhere in the realm of skateboarding video game news, industry legend Tony Hawk recently confirmed that a remaster for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was canned by Activision after developer Vicarious Visions merged with the company.

“I wish I could say we have something in the works,” explained Hawk, “but you know Vicarious Visions kind of got disbanded and Activision’s going through all their stuff. I don’t know what’s next.”

When asked if a follow up to the 2020 remaster was in the works, Hawk replied: “That was the plan, up until the release date of [1+2] we were going to do 3+4 and then Vicarious [Visions] got absorbed and they were looking for other developers and then it was over.”

