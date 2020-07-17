Ahead of Skater XL’s release later this month, developer Easy Day Studios has revealed the list of artists and bands who will be featured on the skateboarding game’s soundtrack.

“We really wanted the soundtrack to reflect skateboarding culture, as well as pay homage to some of the artists that provided the soundtracks to some of the most influential skate videos of all time,” said Jeff Goforth, marketing director at Easy Day Studios, in a press release.

Goforth continued: “Music is such a huge part of skate culture and by incorporating the artists that created the sound of some of our favorite video parts, and have a connection to skateboarding, it just made so much sense.”

Advertisement

The list of contributing artists and bands includes Modest Mouse, Band Of Horses, Getter, Interpol, Future Islands, Animal Collective, Silversun Pickups, STARHEADBODY, Built To Spill, Cende, Kratos Himself, The Shivas and Westkust.

The official tracklisting for the game will be revealed when the game launches later this month. Check out the trailer for the game below.

Aside from the massive soundtrack, the game will also offer players complete physics-based gameplay with “total freedom of control and expression”. Iconic skating legends Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta and Brandon Westgate will all be playable characters, but players can also opt to build their own characters with authentic gear from top skateboarding brands.

Skater XL will launch on July 28 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch port will arrive later this year, although a release date has not been announced yet. Pre-orders can be found here.