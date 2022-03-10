‘Skull & Bones’ opens insider program for early playtests

Ubisoft has announced an insider program for upcoming pirate title Skull & Bones and says it is looking for playtesters.

The official Skull & Bones Twitter account made the announcement yesterday (March 9), offering “a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull & Bones and share feedback.”

A website reveals more about the insider program, saying members can be the first to play “an early version of our game in real conditions,” with the main goal being for the team to get proper data and feedback concerning the game.

As of right now, the number of participants will be small, and players will need to adhere to a non-disclosure agreement and the Ubisoft code of conduct to gain access. Fans will also need to dedicate “plenty of time” to the testing as well.

We are kicking off our Insider Program, a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull and Bones & share feedback. Apply now if you think you have what it takes! — Skull & Bones (@skullnbonesgame) March 9, 2022

Eager potential participants can apply here to be a part of the playtests for Skull & Bones, although there’s no promise every person who enrols will be selected.

Back in January, it was revealed that Skull & Bones’ associate game director left Ubisoft. Antoine Henry was at the developer for 15 years before announcing that they would be “on to new exciting adventures very soon!”

Prior to that, Skull & Bones was delayed again, with it now set to release by early 2023 at the absolute latest, although this news of the insider program could mean it may be even longer.

Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said: “We strongly believe in the team’s creative vision and they have been given an increasingly ambitious mandate for the game.

“Production led by [Ubisoft] Singapore has been advancing well over the past 12 months and the promise is better than ever. The additional time will allow the team to fully deliver on its vision.”

