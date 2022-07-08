‘Skull & Bones’ will release on the Epic Games Store this November

Skull & Bones will be released on November 8 for the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, though it will not be available initially on Steam.

Following Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones gameplay presentation on July 7, we now have a release date for the upcoming pirate simulator after years of development.

A Ubisoft representative (via PCGamesN) has confirmed that the game will be released on the aforementioned platforms, and not on Steam right off the bat. This has been the case with most recent Ubisoft games, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Skull & Bones will be a live-service game, with regular updates planned long after launch. All of these updates will be free with the only paid content being cosmetic.

A lot more was gleaned from the Skull & Bones showcase in addition to the release date. The game is very ship-focused, and there is no hand-to-hand combat in the game. Raiding outposts and boarding other ships is done by your NPC crewmates, and once you set sail from a pirate den you won’t be leaving your ship until you reach another one.

There are three types of ships that players can sail on – cargo ships which have better storage, navigation ships which are faster, and firepower ships which are combat-focused.

Experience in the game is called “infamy”. The more infamous the player is, the more contracts they can take on and the more ships and equipment they can access. Higher infamy also means NPC privateer pirate-hunters will hunt you more vigorously, one of the several dangers that players can face in Skull & Bones.

Skull & Bones releases November 8 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

