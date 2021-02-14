Huge fan-made ‘Skyrim’ mod receives Special Edition compatibility

The comprehensive fan-made Skyrim mod Enderal will soon be compatible with Skyrim Special Edition and will also see a standalone release on Steam.

Read More: Little Nightmares 2 review: an artful puzzle platformer bursting with creative imagery

Enderal is a total conversion mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which provides players with a new world to explore. It also features overhauled gameplay mechanics and skill systems, and a dark, psychological storyline. Released during 2019, the mod received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, and currently has a “very positive” review rating on its Steam page.

With the team behind Enderal focused on new projects, it was fans who converted the mod to work within the Skyrim Special Edition engine. This port features improved visuals and performance, and an improved lighting engine. The original version of Elderal ran off the Skyrim engine, which is why this port includes the improvements introduced in the special edition of the successful open-world RPG.

Advertisement

The standalone version of the improved Enderal mod is set to release on Steam next month. The main developer behind the mod, known as Eddoursul, told NME: “We’re aiming to release the standalone version of the Enderal mod on NexusMods by the end of February for beta testing. Once we get enough feedback from that, we will prepare it for a Steam release.”

Eddoursul added: “When I started to research this conversion, I realised that there were only a few difficult issues to solve, everything else required just some time and determination. It took about two man-months to make it fully playable. I think we already resolved all major issues, and currently it just needs more testers to weed out some broken meshes.”

The team behind the original mod, SureAI, recently announced through an Enderal patch note release that the team is hard at work on a new “commercial project.”