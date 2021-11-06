‘Skyrim: Anniversary Edition’ prices confirmed by Bethesda

Bethesda has confirmed the prices for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition while also detailing its next-gen upgrade.

In a new blog post shared yesterday (November 5), the publisher revealed that the Skyrim Anniversary Edition on digital storefronts will cost USD $49.99 / EUR €54.99 / GBP £47.99 / AUD $79.95 at launch.

For players who already own Skyrim Special Edition, the MSRP for the anniversary upgrade on digital storefronts will be USD $19.99 / EUR €19.99 / GBP £15.99 / AUD $29.95 at launch.

Bethesda also confirmed that there will be physical copies of the Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems, but noted that while the physical edition contains a game disc, internet access is required to redeem and download the Creation Club content included in the Anniversary Edition.

Additionally, the publisher announced that owners of Skyrim Special Edition or the Anniversary Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will receive a next-generation upgrade for the game for free, The upgrade will optimize the game with enhanced graphics, as well as introduce faster loading times, and more.

Any trophies and achievements players already have on Skyrim Special Edition will also carry over when it’s upgraded to the Anniversary Edition–with the exception of upgrading the PlayStation 4 version of the game to the PlayStation 5 version.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is set to launch on November 11 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5. The game will be adding new Creation Club content when it releases, including quests referencing Morrowind and Oblivion, while also introducing a new fishing mechanic.

