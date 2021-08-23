‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ will celebrate launch with free ‘Special Edition’ content

Bethesda has shared further details on Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is set to launch with a host of Creation Club content later this year.

In a blog posted by Bethesda on Thursday (August 19), the studio has revealed that the launch of Skyrim Anniversary Edition will include some free goodies for owners of Skyrim Special Edition, which was released back in 2016.

Owners of the last Skyrim upgrade will receive three Creation Club pieces for free – namely the ability to fish, an optional survival mode and a line of Shivering Isles-themed quests. Anyone that owns Skyrim Special Edition on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S will also be offered a free upgrade to Anniversary Edition for their console.

As Skyrim Anniversary Edition will launch with “all 48 currently available and 26 to be released” Creation Club pieces, the next-gen version will include all three of these add-ons and more.

As per the blog, Skyrim Anniversary Edition will include “500+ individual elements such as quests, items, armour, houses, etc” as well as significant graphical improvements suitable for next-gen consoles.

The next-gen edition will launch on November 11 2021, the exact ten year birthday of the original Skyrim release.

Recently, a host of developers who worked on Skyrim have been sharing their unusual stories from behind the scenes – including how a destructive bee derailed the game’s iconic wagon intro, as well as how the lumbering giants found across the game are actually modeled after one character artist’s dad.

