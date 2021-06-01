Fan-made ‘Skyrim’ mod ‘Apotheosis’ gets a new trailer and details

A fan-made Skyrim mod called Apotheosis has received a new trailer with lots of details about the four-year-old project.

The mod’s homepage says: “Apotheosis is a story of epic scale that draws from the more arcane and esoteric aspects of Elder Scrolls lore, set across many meticulously hand-crafted open worlds, sprawling dungeons and diverse, exotic locations.”

The mod claims to be around a fifth of the size of Skyrim, and touts a fully voice acted set of quests and side quests. Players will search the 16 Wastes of Oblivion whilst either fighting or negotiating with the 17 Daedric Princes.

In terms of the mod’s progress, the developers said: “If Apotheosis is a 1000 mile journey, we’re at the 900th mile of said journey.” They’ve been open about the narrative, level design, music and art of the mod, all of which are filled with original assets.

The story revolves around the Daedric Princes and the Heart of Lorkhan, with a particular focus on “roleplaying, player agency, and choice consequence”. The mod will have a hub called the Cathedral of the Final Hour, which will house rescued NPCs and shops.

A YouTube channel houses all the videos, including trailers and some of the original music composed for the game.

Apotheosis seems to have its fair share of fans, with one comment on the most recent trailer saying: “Oh man that update was more than I could have hoped for. So happy things are still going nicely for you guys, this is going to be amazing.”

Updates on the progress of Apotheosis can be found on the mod’s homepage, or via their Youtube. There is currently no release date for the project, but the team will update fans when they know more.

Another huge Skyrim fan-mod, Enderal, was recently announced to soon be compatible with the Skyrim Special Edition and even see a standalone release on Steam.