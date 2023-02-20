‘Skyrim’ mod brings ‘Doctor Who’ monster The Weeping Angels to the game

A player-made Skyrim quest mode has introduced the terrifying Doctor Who monster The Weeping Angels to the game.

Introduced in 2007 Doctor Who episode Blink, The Weeping Angels transport their victim back in time and live off their lost futures with a single touch. However they can’t move when looking at them, hence the now-iconic warning “don’t blink.”

They’ve become a mainstay of the Doctor Who universe ever since, and now one Skyrim modder has decided to introduce them to the game.

Available as part of the player-made Baba Yaga And The Labyrinth quest, brave adventurers will need to “discover the mysteries of a walking hut” travel through a “soul cairn maze” and deal with weeping angels and a witch.

The prize for completing the quest, which also requires the Wild Witch Outfit mod, is a complete witches outfit. Skyrim’s Baba Yaga And The Labyrinth mod is also voiced by AI created by ElevenLabs.

Download Baba Yaga And The Labyrinth here.

Last month it was announced that the team behind Skyblivion, a fan-made mod that aims to remake The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion in Skyrim, will be launching in 2025 or sooner.

Skyblivion has been in the works since 2011 and will bring 2006’s Oblivion into Skyrim, including all of the game’s quests, characters and locations.

“Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project,” reads a statement from the Skyblivion team. “Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime devs years to make. Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest.”

