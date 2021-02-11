Sledgehammer Games reportedly developing this year’s ‘Call Of Duty’ game

Sledgehammer Games will reportedly develop the year’s premium Call Of Duty title.

This is according to ModernWarzone, an independent news source that covers all things Call Of Duty. The ModernWarzone Twitter account shared the news on Wednesday (February 10), saying that the “next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by [Sledgehammer Games]”.

The next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by @SHGames. While this information isn’t official, it doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/4kHqmbaiAs — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 9, 2021

It also added that “[while] this information isn’t official, it doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt.” The news site did not reveal its sources, but assured another Twitter user that “Sources are the proof, and as always they remain anonymous. Multiple cross references confirmed”.

Sledgehammer Games is best known for developing 2017’s Call Of Duty: WWII, as well as Modern Warfare 3 and Advanced Warfare. It also assisted Infinity Ward during the development of 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, and last year’s Black Ops Cold War.

Neither Sledgehammer Games nor Activision have confirmed the news.

Last year’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was officially confirmed in August and released in November, despite leaks of the game popping up in July. Given the franchise’s past reluctance to discuss upcoming projects, it is unlikely that any news about this year’s premium title will be shared until later in the year.

In other Call Of Duty news, publisher Activision revealed during its most recent earnings call that the Call Of Duty franchise has generated around £19.5billion ($27billion) in revenue for the company since it was first released in 2003.

During the call, the company also touched on the future of the franchise, and confirmed that “another strong premium” Call Of Duty game will release by the end of 2021, although no further details were given.