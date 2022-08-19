‘Slime Rancher 2’ launches into early access on September 22

Slime Rancher 2 will be launching on Epic Games Store and Steam on September 22. The game will be available in Early Access from this date, continuing the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys across the Slime Sea to Rainbow Island.

Slime Rancher 2 comes more than 6 years after the Early Access release of the first game, and looks set to expand on the monster-collecting gameplay that fans know and love. This time around, Beatrix travels to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and new slimes to discover.

Speaking on the decision to launch Slime Rancher 2 in Early Access initially, developer Monomi Park says:

“Slime Rancher would not be the success it was without developing it in Early Access and receiving your feedback. We’re hoping to repeat this with (the sequel) by staying connected to the awesome community that has supported us throughout the years.”

For the uninitiated, Slime Rancher sees players exploring expansive areas, then looking for slimes to round up and farm. Over time, new upgrades are unlocked, and new structures can be built to better farm the slimes. The original has been played by more than 15 million at the time of writing.

