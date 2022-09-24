‘Slime Rancher 2’ sales surpass developer’s “pipe dream” in just 6 hours

Slime Rancher 2, from Monomi Park, has surpassed its developer’s wildest expectations for launch sales in just the first six hours after launch.

The sequel to the popular slime-farming title launched into Early Access on September 22 for PC and Xbox Series X|S and has already become a runaway success for the developer.

Speaking to GamesRadar, game director Nick Popovich revealed that the game had more than surpassed the developer’s internal expectations for the game – and that his “pie in the sky” dream for the game’s launch sales was surpassed in a matter of hours.

“The level of support we’ve received from our community and partners is beyond anything we could have imagined,” said Popvich. “I had in my head a kind of crazy pipe dream for launch that maybe we could sell 100k copies in the first 24 hours and we’ve eclipsed that in less than 6 hours, with Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam on top of it all.”

Popovich also celebrated the game’s early success in another Tweet, revealing that a single hour’s worth of sales had exceeded the developer’s best sales day by “a literal order of magnitude.”

Slime Rancher 2 seems to be a success story across the board – with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score on the game’s Steam page with (at the time of writing) 3,773 reviews.

The sequel sees the return of the original game’s protagonist Beatrix LeBeau, who has a whole new area to explore, Rainbow Island, alongside new additions to its lineup of friendly-looking slimes.

Slime Rancher 2 tasks players with farming these slimes in order to earn Newbucks, a currency used to further upgrade their ranch and tools. The game’s predecessor proved remarkably successful for Monomi Park, taking home a number of awards and selling over 5million copies (as of January 13, 2022).

Elsewhere in gaming, a 17-year-old has been arrested in the UK, with sources alleging a connection to the recent GTA 6 hack.