Slipknot are coming to ‘Dead By Daylight’

Slipknot are getting their Dead By Daylight debut, thanks to an upcoming cosmetic collection.

In a livestream on the official Dead By Daylight YouTube channel (which you can watch below), associate art director Leisha Riddel described the crossover. The Slipknot cosmetics being added to the game include seven masks and one full outfit; these designs are all based on “core” Slipknot members, but have been altered slightly to better fit with the style of the horror game.

Subliminal Menace for The Legion is the outfit coming to Dead By Daylight, and will feature a white mask and flowing robes inspired by DJ Sid Wilson.

Next up is a Metallic Grill for The Wraith, based on guitarist Mick Thomson, along with the Dominant Eye for The Deathslinger, which is based on guitarist Jim Root. The Clown will be getting the Grim Circus mask, based on percussionist Sean Crahan, while The Hillbilly’s Engraved Flesh is inspired by bassist VMan.

The last three masks are The Trapper’s Ashen Quake, The Doctor’s Zipper Mouthpiece, and The Blight’s Molded Visage – based on lead vocalist Corey Taylor, keyboardist Craig Jones, and percussionist Michael Pfaff respectively.

These cosmetics are not yet available, but once they are, you’ll be able to get them by opening the in-game store and using in-game currency to purchase them. The prices are not yet known.

Dead By Daylight boasts frequent collaborations with horror films and games, and it previously partnered with Iron Maiden in February 2024, so Slipknot’s inclusion comes as no surprise.

One collaboration saw Ripley, Jonsey, and the Nostromo from Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Alien added to the slasher game.

