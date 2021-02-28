Additional ‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Pyra and Mythra screenshots revealed

New screenshots from the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC featuring Pyra and Mythra have been shared by the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai on Twitter.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters Pyra and Mythra will join the cast as the latest additions to the cast of DLC characters in the game. The screenshots show both characters in several situations, including Pyra battling with the pre-existing Xenoblade character Shulk.

The images do not contain any further information about the upcoming DLC, and Sakurai’s Twitter explicitly states: “I’m sorry, but I can’t answer any questions about the content.”

The DLC will release in March, but no further details have been provided around when the characters will become available. There will be a fighter’s showcase on March 4, which is when Nintendo will probably announce the release date.

The new characters join a stacked roster of DLC fighters which includes the likes of Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Final Fantasy VII’s primary antagonist Sepiroth and the Joker from Persona 5.

There are still two more characters to be announced in the current DLC pack of fighters, and rumours in the past have included Sonic, Crash from Crash Bandicoot and even most recently Overwatch’s Tracer.

Nintendo also recently announced a remastered port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch.

The port will feature updated visuals, enhanced motions controls and the ability to play without motion controls using the standard Joy-Con controllers.