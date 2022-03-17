‘Sniper Elite 5’ release date confirmed by Rebellion

Sniper Elite 5 finally has a release date as well as a new trailer, courtesy of Rebellion.

Due for release on May 26th this year, the part stealth, part sniping game will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Sniper Elite 5 will take place in France in 1944. Players control an elite member of a US Rangers squad called Karl Fairburne, who will work with the French Resistance to stop an secret Nazi project. A YouTube video below shows what to expect.

In typical Sniper Elite fashion, players who pre-order the game will get an extra mission. That mission centres around sniping Hitler himself. Called Target Fuhrer: Wolf Mountain, it will involve infiltrating Hitler’s private mountain retreat in the Bavarian Alps to track him down. Players are encouraged to kill off Hitler, as well as his guards, in the most creative way possible.

Sniper Elite 5 will also have a new Invasion Mode that will be similar to those seen in FromSoftware games. Players should expect to be invaded by a player-controlled Axis sniper once in a while, thereby creating tension. The invader will also be able to use other AI-controlled Axis soldiers to pin down the Allied player.

Rebellion recently confirmed that it used photogrammetry technology to recreate locations accurately. Each map has multiple infiltration and extraction points, so players can deal with targets in more ways than before. Recently, it was suggested that some of the new locations had been inspired by Guernsey.

In other gaming news, Elden Ring has been patched to 1.03. The new patch adds NPC map markers, along with new quests, delighting players who have requested map markers since launch.