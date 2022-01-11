‘Sniper Elite 5’ will feature locations inspired by Guernsey

It seems that some of the new locations that will appear in Sniper Elite 5 are inspired by Guernsey.
As reported by the Guernsey Press, a team from the development studio, Rebellion, were sent to the island in 2018 to view German bunkers with guides from Festung Guernsey. The project coordinator Paul Bourgaize reportedly said that Rebellion was not there to just take photos.
According to Bourgaize, “they were doing quite a bit of scanning of radio equipment and Occupation relics, hoping to build up their library of equipment, and filming at locations and taking thousands and thousands of images to build up 3D models.”
Sniper Elite 5 is the next game in the Sniper Elite series. This title will feature Karl Fairburne, who is tasked with uncovering a secret Nazi project, named Project Kraken, in 1944 France. “The genre-defining authentic sniping, with enhanced kill cam, has never looked or felt better as you fight across immersive maps to stop the Nazi war machine in its tracks,” the synopsis reads.
The shooter, which will feature a campaign in PvP and co-op, is set to launch sometime this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
In other news, Twitch streamer Shroud has said that Escape From Tarkov should make its newest enemies – the Rogues on Lighthouse – easier, after players report them being a little too accurate with their weapons.