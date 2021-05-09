‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2’ delayed on PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2‘s planned release date of June 4 has been delayed on PS5 due to unforeseen technical issues.

Announced by developers CI Games via Twitter this past Friday (May 8), the statement details how the delay is “the result of unforeseen technical issues that we’ve only recently discovered”.

Some important news for our PS5 players pic.twitter.com/EuDT0GymiO — Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Coming June 4th (@SGWContracts) May 7, 2021

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a tactical shooter video game that primarily focuses on stealth and shooting mechanics. Players traverse large areas, utilising long-range sniper rifles and equipment to take down enemies.

The planned launch date of the PS5 version on June 4 coincided with the game’s global release across PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S and PC. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will still release as planned on other consoles.

Developers CI Game thanked players for their understanding in the announcement. However, the team did not provide a potential release date for the PS5 version of the game. PS5 players will still be able to access the title through the console’s backwards compatibility feature.

Additionally, players who buy the PS4 version can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game at no additional cost.

In the announcement, CI Game Team said it plans to release the first major DLC for free across all consoles as a gesture of goodwill. The DLC will feature a new, extensive region and several new contracts.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is the sixth entry in the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series. It will feature a single-player campaign set in the Middle East.

