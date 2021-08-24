After a two-month delay, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 launches on PS5 today and CI Games has explained the reason behind the delay.

In a new interview with The Loadout, CI Games’ lead creative producer Kenton Fletcher told the outlet the reason why the game was delayed back in June for PS5 was that they were “working with new technology”.

“There were some technical challenges the team faced that took a little longer than expected to resolve,” Fletcher said. “Rather than rushing out something we didn’t feel completely happy with, we felt it was better to take that extra time and give our players something we could be proud of.”

The PS5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will utilize its next-generation features including the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and the console’s SSD loading.

“We’ve leveraged all those features to support the slow build up of the perfect shot,” he continued. “From the slow squeeze of the trigger, the crunch of release, up to satisfying waves of vibrations going through the hands of the player. The experience really brings players closer to the action than ever before.”

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a tactical shooter stealth game and is currently available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

PS4 players who own the game will also be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

In NME’s 3-star review of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Jake Tucker said: “Contracts 2 is, regrettably, a near miss that can’t be resolved with a quick follow-up shot. The run of the mill shooting drags the rest of the game down, and there’s so much of it it’s nearly impossible to overlook.”

Meanwhile, Hell Let Loose is going free-to-play on PS5 this weekend.