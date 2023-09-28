Snoop Dogg is now a “Dungeon Master” thanks to Meta’s new AI

Meta revealed a set of themed AI chatbots in a conference held in California this week, and a standout was the Dungeon Master portrayed by Snoop Dogg.

Mark Zuckerberg directed this particular part of the Meta Connect showcase on September 27 and said that users will be able to “invoke Meta AI” anywhere in their conversations on their phone.

“This isn’t just gonna be about answering queries – this is about entertainment… we did something a little different for us, we partnered with a bunch of pretty awesome people to basically embody these and play them,” he continued, showing off the Victor, who is portrayed by former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade.

There is also Bru portrayed by former football quarterback Tom Brady, Max portrayed by chef Roy Choi, the Manger Master portrayed by tennis player Naomi Osaka, Amber portrayed by media personality Paris Hilton and the Funny Man portrayed by YouTuber Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson.

All of these chatbots were created for a range of conversations – Max will assist with any culinary questions whereas Amber specialises in true crime.

As the Dungeon Master, Snoop Dogg wore a red leather collared cape, a set of armour and a gold chain with a sword. “Now you can just drop the Dungeon Master into one of your chats,” said Zuckerberg in the presentation and demoed a short adventure described by the rapper.

In an interview with The Verge, Zuckerberg argued that AI personas ensure that it’s a more attractive concept for potential consumers.

“I think that all this stuff makes it more compelling,” he said. “It was only over the course of developing [Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses] that we realised that, ‘Hey, we could actually put this whole generative AI assistant into it, and you could have these glasses that are kind of stylish Ray-Ban glasses, and you could be talking to AI all throughout the day about different questions you have.'”

