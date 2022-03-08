Snoop Dogg joins esports outfit Faze Clan as a content creator

Snoop Dogg has joined Faze Clan, an esports and entertainment organisation.

As part of Faze Clan, Snoop will join the company’s board of directors once it goes public later this year. On top of that, he will also “co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand” under the alias Faze Snoop.

According to Snoop Dogg, his reason for joining Faze Clan is in part because of his kids. “The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together,” Snoop said.

“As I’ve been watching what Faze Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,” said Cordell Broadus. “When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

“The organic relationship between Faze and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome Faze Snoop to the family,” said Faze Clan’s chief strategy officer, Kai Henry.

“As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming. Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

This isn’t Snoop Dogg’s first foray into the world of video games. The performer semi-regularly streams on Twitch on his account Doggydogg20, and started his own esports league called the Gangsta Gaming League.

Recently, Snoop Dogg confirmed that he now owns the masters to Dr Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ – something that Dre himself has disputed.