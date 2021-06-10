‘Solar Ash’ receives new trailer at Summer Game Fest

Playstation exclusive ‘Solar Ash‘ has received a new trailer, demonstrating more of the stylish platform-based gameplay that players have been looking forward to.

The game was originally announced with a gameplay reveal in February 2021.

Advertisement

The Playstation website shares that “Players will find a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void is calling…”

The most recent video shows a little more on the freestyle movement and fast-paced gameplay. You’ll be able to grapple around and battle a variety of monsters, bosses and more.

The game is being created by Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine.

Solar Ash is planned for a release date of 2021.