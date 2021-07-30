Some ‘Destiny 2’ fans will lose their username when crossplay arrives

Bungie has warned that plans to create a crossplay-friendly naming system in Destiny 2 could result in some players losing their usernames.

Ahead of Season 15 bringing crossplay to Destiny 2, Bungie has outlined plans for a “one-time naming reshuffle” that will allow all players to have an “identity that will remain consistent across all platforms you play from.”

This system – which will be called Bungie Names – will follow the template “PlayerName#1234” however, as displayed in an image attached to the blog, only the player name part will be immediately visible to other players.

To launch this naming system, Bungie will be running all player names through a filtering system. The filtering process will catch any offensive words and phrases, however Bungie has also noted that they will also be “stripping out all characters that we are unable to display in the game or that can’t be typed into the player search box via console virtual keyboard.”

This is to ensure that players are able to easily find and add each other across different platforms.

Bungie added that if a player’s username is removed via this filter, it will be replaced with “Guardian[random number]”. This will be unchangeable as there are no plans for a name change feature at launch, however the blog mentions there are plans for name changes to arrive in Winter 2021.

As players could be stuck with a randomly generated username for several months, Bungie warned that players should “think carefully about what name you’d like to rock in Destiny 2 sooner rather than later, as we don’t want you to be stuck with a handle you’re not overly fond of.”

In other Destiny 2 news, an image in the same blog seems to hint that Season 15 could finally bring Destiny 2‘s paid expansions to Xbox Game Pass for PC.