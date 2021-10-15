Someone has recreated the ‘Resident Evil 4’ canyon in ‘Far Cry 5’

A fan has recreated a memorable scene from Resident Evil 4 in Far Cry 5 using the in-game map editor.

Modder Mojo Swoptops shared a screenshot of their recreation of the canyon area from Capcom‘s game via Reddit.

They said the scene took around six hours to build, with two hours spent to get the general layout down, while another four hours was spent on adding the structures and details. They also shared a sped-up video on YouTube showing the whole process.

Resident Evil 4 is full of memorable moments, but the canyon scene appears relatively early on as Leon faces crowds of Los Ganados who can come from various directions and heights, armed with machetes, throwing axes, and sticks of dynamite. It’s fortunately just after their first encounter with the iconic Merchant, who players can stock up and upgrade their arsenal.

“I wasn’t sure if this location was just recognisable to me or others would remember it, especially considering it appears so early in the game,” mojoswoptops2020 said. “I think it sticks with me because at first it seems overwhelmingly difficult as the zombies keep pouring out from every angle!”

Mojo Swoptops was also the modder behind more mundane creations in Far Cry 5, including a branch of high street favourite Greggs, as well as a block of Scottish flats.

Other creative uses of the Far Cry 5 in-game map editor have included a complete remake of Goldeneye 007, although Ubisoft removed the levels following a copyright claim from MGM. The player Krollywood has since reuploaded their recreations under new names.

Elsewhere, Back 4 Blood has received a hotfix that makes the campaign easier following complaints from players over the difficulty, while adjustments have also been made to Swarm mode.