‘Songs Of Glimmerwick’ first trailer revealed

A new game by the developers of Eastshade, Songs Of Glimmerwick, has been announced with its first trailer.

This new game by Eastshade Studios describes itself as a story-driven RPG with farming sim elements. In the trailer, the main character takes over a botanical garden with the help of their magical powers. Whether conjuring a cloud to help water the crops or enchanting a hoe to till the soil for you, magic makes building the garden easier in Songs Of Glimmerwick.

Not too many details have been shared at the moment, but those interested can add it to their Steam wishlist. The description from the Steam page reads:

“The land of Glimmerwick is well known for its university of magic – and as luck would have it, you’re already enrolled! In this woodland fantasy world playing music is the secret to casting spells. Ancient songs make garden work a breeze, and they’re also key to exploring every corner of the island. With your trusty flute and songbook at your side you’ll attend classes and join after school clubs, make friends with classmates and townsfolk, and uncover Glimmerwick’s many oddities and mysteries – all while enjoying a year of seasons, festivals, curses, and witchy hijinks in this peaceful, story-driven RPG.”

PC is the only platform currently announced, though a predicted release of fall 2023 is listed. It seems it will be a while before players see a full release.

