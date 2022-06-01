‘Sonic Frontiers’ clip reveals game’s open-world in action

Sega has revealed a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers, featuring our first look at the game’s open-world action- check it out below.

Not a lot is currently known about the open-world-inspired take on Sonic The Hedgehog, but the new 38-second video sees the hedgehog up to his old tricks – grinding on conveniently placed tracks, destroying giant robots and running about the place – with no apparent restrictions.

Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune in all June long for the @IGN First cover story for more world-exclusive reveals! pic.twitter.com/iZhaFtSwio — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 31, 2022

Announced in December, Sonic Frontiers looks to take influence from Breath Of The Wild as Sonic Team looks to revamp the franchise.

According to the announcement, Sonic Frontiers is set on the Starfall Islands and will feature powerful enemies, dense forests, waterfalls, and deserts for the player to explore in the open world.

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” said Takashi Iizuka, creative officer at Sonic Team USA.

“With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic The Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

Sonic Frontiers was originally meant to be released in 2021 but the team delayed it to ensure the quality of the title. The game still doesn’t have a release date, though news is expected “soon”.

Sega has also said that it is targeting high review scores after recent mainline Sonic The Hedgehog games had middling reviews.

“If the game gets a high score, it can become a must-buy game, and possibly generate synergy with sales, so we are currently working hard to improve the quality of the game toward its sales for the holiday season,” Sega explained.