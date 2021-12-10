‘Sonic Frontiers’ trailer reveals an “open-zone” take on the franchise

The long-rumoured Sonic Frontiers is in fact a real game, and it’s what Sega is calling an “open-zone-inspired” take on the series.

Announced at The Game Awards, this is a revamp of the Sonic franchise from developer Sonic Team, and it certainly looks to take inspiration from Breath of the Wild. Set on the Starfall Islands, there’s going to be powerful enemies, dense forests, waterfalls, and deserts for the player to explore in the open world.

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” said Takashi Iizuka, creative officer at Sonic Team USA. “With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

“There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in Sonic Frontiers,” Iizuka added, “and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months.”

Sonic Frontiers will run onto last and current-generation consoles in “late 2022”.

Earlier in the month Sega trademarked Sonic Frontiers in both Japanese and English, which gave credence to the rumours that the title was real, and in fact an open world style game. The game was also teased earlier in the year at the Sonic Central live stream, which aimed to celebrate the blue bur’s 30th birthday.

