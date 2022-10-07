‘Sonic Frontiers’’ ‘Stillness & Motion’ soundtrack will feature 150 tracks

Sonic Team has confirmed that the soundtrack to Sonic Frontiers will feature 150 tracks, making it the largest soundtrack in Sonic The Hedgehog history.

‘Stillness & Motion’ is due to hit all streaming platforms on December 7, a month after Sonic Frontiers is released.

Sharing the news on social media Tomoya Ohtani, the sound director of Sonic wrote: “We’ve made an announcement about the Sonic Frontiers Soundtrack! All 150 tracks will be released for streaming worldwide! A full list will be available after the game is released. Stay tuned for more!”

We've made an announcement about the #SonicFrontiers Soundtrack!✨ All 150 tracks will be released for streaming worldwide!🎧 A full list will be available after the game is released.🗒️ Stay tuned for more! I can't wait for the release!🤩 https://t.co/sGl1GXVIsx — Tomoya Ohtani / 大谷 智哉 (@Ohtanitter) October 7, 2022

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, Sega confirmed that ‘Stillness & Motion’ would be getting a 6-disc physical release in Japan. The package will also include a 40 page booklet as well as song commentary by the writers, producers and directors.

The title track to Sonic Frontiers was released back in September, with the guitar-driven ‘I’m Here’ written and sung by Merry Kirk-Holmes from Sydney-based metal band To Octavia.

As revealed during Gamescom 2022, Sonic Frontiers is set for release November 8, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Team revealed back in June that Sonic Frontiers is the start of a new era for the franchise, with creative officer Takahashi Iiuzuka saying: “We really wanted to think about where we need to take Sonic for the next ten years. What kind of gameplay do we need to start building out to keep people excited for the future?”

“Sonic Frontiers is that next step for the next ten years,” they continued. “We hope that fans believe in us and that they enjoy what we’re showing them. We’re looking forward to when they get to play it and really understand what it’s about.”

Advertisement

In other news, Bandai Namco Europe has announced it has set up a music label for game soundtracks.