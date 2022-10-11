‘Sonic Frontiers’ to receive free ‘Monster Hunter’ DLC

Sonic Frontiers is the latest game to get the Monster Hunter crossover treatment, and will see a free DLC the week after the game releases.

The DLC will also include a meat-grilling minigame that gives Sonic a power-up, inspired by the cooking mechanics of Monster Hunter.

The crossover DLC for Sonic’s open-world adventure will release on November 14 and will include two new costumes for Sonic: Rathalos and Felyne Rathalos. Sonic Frontiers itself meanwhile will release on November 8 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The costumes and screenshots of the cooking mini-game can be seen in the Tweet below.

The DLC follows a similar crossover event in Monster Hunter: Rise, in which players could receive a Sonic costume for their hunter, as well as costumes for their palico and palamute.

Additionally, both Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter have released some crossover art on their respective Twitter accounts, showcasing Sonic’s latest outfits.

Sonic has had something of a troubled journey over the years, with many of his 3D adventures failing to impress critics. Pressure is high, therefore, on Sonic Frontiers, which will place Sonic in an open-world game for the first time.

While many at first glance have compared the game to Breath of the Wild, Jon Peltz, in his preview for NME, was remarkably more guarded about the game’s prospects. Peltz was critical of much of what he played, saying that the open world often looks generic and that the platforming ”felt like they needed some serious work.”

#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers! 💨 Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game! Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! pic.twitter.com/BiAoh0KK9a — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2022

Still, Peltz left somewhat optimistic for the game’s final release, admitting that he “left the demo wanting to play more and see what the world and story have on offer.

“The concept and ambition are there,” said Peltz. “Time will tell if the mechanics receive enough polish to make this a must-play in the franchise.”

