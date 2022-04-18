‘Sonic Origins’ retro game collection rated in Korea

A Korean ratings board appears to have given a rating to Sonic Origins, the classic collection of Sonic The Hedgehog games announced by Sega last year.

As outlined on Korea’s Rating Agency Game Content Rating Committee (translated by Google Translate), Sonic Origins was rated on April 15 this year, with Sega Publishing Korea being the applicant.

The rating also classified Sonic Origins as appropriate for “all users” under CERO, the rating system used for games sold in Japan.

The games set to be included in Sonic Origins are Sonic The Hedgehog (1991), Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (1992), Sonic 3 & Knuckles (1994) and Sonic CD (1993).

Despite being announced during the Sonic Central live stream from 2021, Sega has not yet revealed a Sonic Origins release date.

Whilst Sonic Origins has no release date, it’s been confirmed that Sega’s “open-zone” take on the franchise in Sonic Frontiers is set to release sometime in “late 2022”.

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” said Takashi Iizuka, creative officer at Sonic Team USA.

“With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic The Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

More recently, an official Sonic game was revealed inside of Roblox, as Gamefam Studios has had Sonic Speed Simulator officially recognised by Sega. The game is an open-world multiplayer racer that will be going free-to-play once it is fully released.

In other news, a fan has created Sonic Heardle, a version of the musical Wordle clone that only uses songs from Sonic games, with more being added over time.