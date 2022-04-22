‘Sonic Spinball’ and more classic Mega Drive games now available on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that three classic Sega Mega Drive games are now available on Nintendo Switch – Sonic Spinball, Space Harrier 2 and Shining Force 2.

All three games were originally released in the early ‘90s for the Sega Mega Drive (AKA the Sega Genesis in North America) but are now free to download and play for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members from today (April 22).

“Gather your Emerald Power, shining hero, and spring into the Cosmic gate,” starts the announcement that confirms “a trio of spin-tacular games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library”

“In Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, Dr. Robotnik’s fortress is a giant pinball machine! Help Sonic spin, bounce and bump through four different pinball zones made up of glittering caverns, slimy sewers, boiling lava and monstrous machinery to collect the Chaos Emeralds and save the inhabitants of Mobius from a mountain of trouble,” reads a description of the game.

Elsewhere, “Shining Force 2 joins the original Shining Force in the Nintendo Switch Online library! In this tactical RPG fantasy adventure, you’re tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to overtake the land.”

Finally, in Space Harrier 2 players will take on the role of the heroic Space Harrier and “battle a bevy of wicked creatures in this frantic and challenging action game, which was one of the original launch titles for the Sega Genesis.”

It comes as earlier this week, Sega confirmed the release of Sonic Origins – a multi-game collection that will feature digital remasters of the original Sonic The Hedgehog game and its direct sequel. The collection will also include Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD.

In other news, Nintendo‘s Game Boy Advance emulator has leaked online, as well as the titles of games that are supposedly being tested on it.

Included in the leaked files are screenshots showing off the games currently being tested for the Nintendo Switch. Games like Mario Kart, Golden Sun, and Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Londis, were shown in the screenshot.