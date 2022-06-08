‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Symphony announces a tour starting this year

Sega has announced that the Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony will be embarking on a tour, with the first live performance in October 2022.

After the success of 2021’s Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony event, which was broadcast live for two hours and was seen by millions, it has now been announced by Sega that the Symphony will be going on a world tour.

The tour was announced during yesterday’s (June 7) Sonic Central stream, and there’s no word on what regions it will cover as of publication

You can check out last year’s performance in full below:

The world tour has been advertised as a very similar format to 2021’s online stream, with the full orchestra complimented by rock bands and other “surprises”. While the original Sonic The Hedgehog series was paid tribute to, the likes of Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Mania and Sonic Colours were also notably present, so fans should expect a diverse range of songs throughout the freshly announced world tour.

So far it has been announced that the Sonic Symphony will be appearing at the Brazil Game Show in São Paulo, which runs from 6-12 October 2022. Whilst there are no further official dates and locations announced as yet, with the first appearance being a mere four months away, this information is sure to follow shortly.

The 30th Anniversary Symphony was a concert that took place in June of 2021 as part of the 30th anniversary of the Sonic The Hedgehog series. It was live streamed on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels, and later posted to YouTube for fans to enjoy post-event. The Symphony is dedicated to Keisuke Nagai, who was a licensing manager for Sega.

