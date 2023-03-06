‘Sons of the Forest’ dev Endnight Games has big plans for companions

In a community Q&A answered by Sons of the Forest developers Endnight Games, the developer of the survival success story has hinted at a few plans for the game’s path to 1.0 release.

Endnight is keeping most of their cards close to their chest, but a lot of the details are focused on plans for companions Kelvin and Virginia. You can see the entire Q&A, with questions harvested from the game’s Discord and Reddit communities, in the below video (via PC Gamer.)

Advertisement

“We have big plans to keep adding tasks Kelvin can complete, some ideas in progress are having him help construct a wall around your base, or fortify/repair the base when needed. For Virginia, we plan to add more to her A.I. particularly giving her more bravery if she has a weapon, and also depending on how many mutants/cannibals she has killed,” said Endnight in a Q&A response about the game’s companions.

The team has also confirmed that work is underway on dedicated servers, and is something they are “working on in the background but we don’t have an exact date yet.” Fans can also expect an additional enemy that wasn’t ready in time for the Early Access launch, more varied cannibal camps, and a host more items to craft, one of which could include the log sled from prequel The Forest.

“This is one of the really cool things about Early Access,” said Endnight Games. “Internally we didn’t realize how much people really liked the log sled, and due to the amount of bugs it had in the first game we were not sure if it was worth putting back in or not, but in the last week since release it’s become clear that it’s something players miss.”

In other Sons of the Forest news, some players have found a way to clone their companions with a little notepad magic.