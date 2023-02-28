‘Sons Of The Forest’ fans find a way to clone and immortalise their companions

Fans of Sons Of The Forest have found a way to clone and immortalise their companions.

PC Gamer reports that user CallMeSlinky created a mod allowing a debug console in Songs of Forest.

Reddit user jrm850 then discovered that the mod allows for the duplication of NPC companion Kelvin, after some javascript editing.

The debug console allows users to use the command “addcharacter Robby 1” to create another Kelvin.

“I can put as many as I want in theory, but if you put too many it can start to cause FPS issues. I didn’t experience any real issues with just 4 or less, worked great in multiplayer with other people,” jrm850 wrote in a YouTube comment reply.

