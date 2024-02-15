‘Sons Of The Forest’ is leaving early access next week

After years, Sons Of The Forest is officially leaving early access in one week.

Sons Of The Forest will leave early access on February 22, and will add a selection of new content to the game. This includes several new areas, the ability to launch hang-gliders from the ground, GPS systems for golf carts so that you can easily navigate, and raccoons that can be hunted for food.

Sons Of The Forest is a sequel to The Forest, and finds players stuck on an island that is inhabited with cannibals. It’s up to players to work together to survive and build a habitat that can’t be invaded by enemies.

The title was delayed twice, and was originally announced in December 2019, with a May 2022 release date attached. In March 2022, however, the game was delayed to October of the same year, before receiving a final delay in August 2022 which pushed the game back to February 2023.

In February 2023 it was announced that the game would be released in early access to avoid further delays to the title, with the 1.0 release date officially announced in November 2023 to be this month [February 2024].

Sons Of The Forest was one of the top ten trending games of 2023 according to Google Trends, joining games such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Last Of Us, Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Atomic Heart on the list.

