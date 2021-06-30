Sony acquires ‘Resogun’ and ‘Returnal’ developer, Housemarque

Sony has been very quiet lately. Aside from a State of Play dedicated to ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, the people behind the PlayStation 5 pretty much skipped E3 this year, passing up the chance to speak directly to gamers during one of the biggest events in the calendar. They did announce a new version of ‘Death Stranding’ is coming to PS5, but that was it, until now, as they’ve just announced the acquisition of Housemarque, who have long been a PlayStation favourite.