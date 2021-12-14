Sony announces free PlayStation Plus multiplayer weekend.

Sony has announced that players can jump into multiplayer games for free this weekend, a feature normally restricted to PlayStation Plus members.

A tweet by the official PlayStation account said, “Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favourite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time)”

A recent report suggests that Sony plans to merge its existing PlayStation subscriptions services into something similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation currently has two subscription services available. One is PlayStation Plus, which allows for multiplayer gaming and comes with free games every month that can be played as long as the subscription is active.

The other service is PlayStation Now, which is a cloud gaming service. Subscribers can access a curated library of games and play them anywhere they have an internet connection. Games are run on external hardware and then streamed to a players device. According to reports, the proposed system is currently being developed under the code name “Spartacus”.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment patent application suggests a system where “disruptive behaviour” can be identified in multiplayer games. The information can be directly attributed to a player or play space. Published on the World Intellectual Property Organisation website this month, the patent application titled “Methods and systems for processing disruptive behaviour within multiplayer video game” was filed back in May of this year.

The patent suggests that player reports collate between games and give a user account a behaviour profile. This information would show how often others have reported them and what they were reported for.

