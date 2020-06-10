Sony announces limited weekly ‘The Last Of Us’ podcast

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have revealed a new limited podcast series that will take a detailed look at the history and development of The Last Of Us and its upcoming sequel, The Last Of Us Part II.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, The Official Last Of Us Podcast will be hosted by writer and comedian Christian Spicer. Throughout the weekly series, he will be joined by voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who play Joel and Ellie respectively, as well as game director and Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann.

The first episode is now available and can be streamed on most podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. This installment focuses on the opening hours of the first game and how it sets the tone for the rest of the series.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday, with eight total episodes planned featuring rotating guests such as actors Laura Bailey and Jeffery Pierce, and composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

From July 7 onwards, the show will shift focus to The Last of Us Part II, giving players enough time to play through the game and follow along with the conversation without fear of spoilers. The Last Of Us Part II will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 19.

Druckmann recently revealed that the ending of the game has not been spoiled, despite the recent leaks surrounding the much-anticipated game. “There’s all these theories about what the ending is but the ending is not out there. You actually don’t know how it all comes together,” he said.