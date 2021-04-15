Sony announces new PSVR adventure game ‘Wanderer’

Sony has announced Wanderer, a brand new time-travelling PSVR adventure game from indie game studios Oddboy and M Theory.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, details were shared regarding the new PSVR title along with an official teaser trailer.

Wanderer will take the player back through the ages to “reshape humanity’s fortune” in a narrative-driven adventure, with a blend of escape room style puzzles. Playing as Asher Neumann, the protagonist is thrust into an unexpected journey to change the course of history.

Further, players will find themselves in an alternate, apocalyptic timeline where the search begins for Asher’s lost apartment and the artifacts hidden within.

“Wanderer combines a unique blend of escape room-style puzzles and hands-on action sequences that will see you bring together objects and events from various time periods in sometimes unlikely and inventive ways. Take a step back into history, with full motion control on dual PS move controllers, to experience beautifully detailed worlds that come to life with realistic and innovative physics-based interactions,” said Sam Ramlu, Executive Producer at M Theory and Oddboy.

An official release date has yet to be announced, but Wanderer is expected to drop in summer 2021.

Sony recently revealed the first look at the next-generation PlayStation VR controller for PS5, which will “build upon the innovation” introduced with the DualSense controller.