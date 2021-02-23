Sony announces next generation PSVR headset

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in a blog post earlier today that the company is working on the “next generation of VR on PlayStation”.

In the blog post, Sony detailed its intentions to release the VR headset on PlayStation 5. While little is known about the next PlayStation Virtual Reality headset, Sony provided a few details around what fans can expect to see in the new headset, including a better resolution, a wider field of view, and improved tracking and input.

The new console will also ditch the multiple wire setup of the original PSVR for a single-cord, improving ease-of-use and simplifying the setup process.

In an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan spoke about the company’s commitment to VR: “We believe in VR and have been extremely happy with the results with the present PlayStation VR and think that we will do good business with our new VR system for PlayStation 5.

“More importantly, we see it as something beyond this coming iteration that really could be really big and really important.”

Sony is also developing a new PSVR controller, which will incorporate “some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller.”

The previous PSVR controller, the PlayStation Move controller, was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2010 alongside the PlayStation Camera. It was updated with additional compatibility in 2016 and released alongside the PSVR.

No release date has been provided for the next generation PSVR headset, although the blog stated it will not release in 2021 as “there’s still a lot of development underway for the new VR system.”

NME spoke with Jon Hibbins of Psytec Games and a developer behind the PSVR title Windlands:

“We are very excited for PSVR 2; we are currently finishing off the PSVR version of Windlands 2 and are looking forward to supporting future hardware.”

“It’s a great day for VR and Sony – VR is awesome and growing with every iteration of hardware – it’s great to see investment and ongoing advancement.”

Last week (February 16) Sony came under fire due to a joystick drift issue in the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

According to a report from IGN the lawsuit – filed by law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP on February 12 in New York on behalf of plaintiff Lmarc Turner – focuses on the DualSense controller’s drift issue, and Sony’s handling of the problem.