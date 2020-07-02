Sony announces nine new games under PlayStation Indies initiative

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new initiative that will focus entirely on indie titles for its consoles: PlayStation Indies.

In a new post on the official PlayStation blog, the head of PlayStation Indies, Shuhei Yoshida introduced the new initiative and spoke on the importance of indie titles within the industry.

“The indie community is increasingly important for the future of the video game industry, as AAA game development has grown so financially demanding that big companies are finding it harder to take risks to invest in new concepts that may or may not work,” Yoshida wrote.

He went on to say that “PlayStation has always embraced games with completely new concepts, like PaRappa The Rapper, Katamari Damacy, LittleBigPlanet and Journey, and we look forward to seeing what surprising new ideas will come next.”

“A new indie title will join the PlayStation Now service every month, starting with Hello Neighbor in July,” Yoshida added. He wrapped up the announcement with nine new indie games coming to the PS4 and PS5. Check out the list of games announced below:

Worms Rumble

Haven

Carto

Recompile

Where The Heart Is

Maquette

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch

Heavenly Bodies

Creaks

In other PlayStation news, PlayStation Plus will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this July, and will be releasing three free games to its subscribers: NBA 2K20, Rise Of The Tomb Raider, and Erica.

Sony has also announced the PlayStation Bug Bounty program in collaboration with security platform HackerOne. The program stems from Sony’s desire to “deliver a safer place to play” to its community.