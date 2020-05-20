Sony announces ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Limited Edition PS4 Pro

To kick off the one month countdown to the release of The Last Of Us Part II, Sony has announced a new limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle fashioned in the theme of the upcoming game.

The special bundle was revealed on the official PlayStation Blog, and will be released on June 19, alongside The Last Of Us Part II. The bundle features a PS4 Pro console engraved with Ellie’s tattoo design in a fully customised matte finish, a specially designed DualShock 4 Wireless Controller to match, a physical copy of the game, as well as a code to redeem digital content such as PS4 dynamic themes, avatars, and more.

However, the limited edition bundle will only be available in Canada and the US. Pre-orders are available now at USD$399.99. Watch the accompanying trailer below.

Advertisement

The limited edition DualShock 4 controller will also be available as a standalone for USD$64.99. Sony also announced the launch of a limited edition Gold Wireless Headset in a Steel Black matte finish with Ellie’s fern tattoo design, the game logo and crimson inner ear cups. The headset will be available for USD$99.99.

Lastly, Sony announced that it has partnered with Seagate to produce a limited edition officially licensed Seagate 2TB Game Drive. The officially licensed Game Drive features a laser-etched design of Ellie’s tattoo, and offers an external hard drive upgrade for PS4 systems. The Game Drive will be available for USD$89.99.

Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II is set to arrive on the PS4 on June 19. A new weekly series surrounding the game’s development was announced last week. Each episode tackles a different aspect of the game from its story to its gameplay and world building.