Sony celebrates the PS5 becoming its “biggest console launch ever”

Sony has marked the PS5 as the biggest console launch in the company’s history.

A recent tweet from the company thanked fans for their support at launch and “making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever” and that demand for the console has been “unprecedented”.

As demand increases, the company also promised that “more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year”, before encouraging consumers to keep in touch with their local retailers throughout the coming weeks on new stock.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement tweet below:

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

PlayStation’s comments also suggest that the PS5 has become the biggest console launch in history. Previously, that record was held by the PS4 back in 2013, in which the company released a blog post revealing that “the PS4 launch is the biggest ever in the history of game consoles”. With the PS5 beating the PS4, it’s heavily implied the latest iteration has taken the crown.

It was previously revealed last month (October) that pre-orders for the PS5 exceeded those made within the first 12 weeks for the PS4. Yet, despite record sales, many have been left disappointed as stock demand has been so high and certain customers who have managed to secure a pre-order have encountered delivery issues.

One such problem has stemmed from an increased number of scalpers who have taken a bulk of the consoles to resell them on sites such as eBay for excessive prices such as $5,000US.

Advertisement

Certain gamers who have managed to secure a pre-order have also reportedly seen their packages reportedly stolen, with the PS5’s size blamed for the reason behind delays.