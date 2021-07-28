Sony CEO admits it will be “some time” before PS5 shortages are over

Sony Entertainment Interactive President and CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that there is still “a lot of work” to do before high demand for PS5 consoles can be met.

Today (July 28), Sony CEO Jim Ryan has admitted that the company will continue to struggle to meet PS5 demand due to global chip shortages, which Ryan mentions is “a challenge that we are all navigating”. Speaking to Reuters, Ryan explained:

“We’ve built more PlayStations faster than we ever have before which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we’re some time from being able to meet all the demand that’s out there, which makes me feel bad,”

Despite supply issues, earlier today, Sony confirmed that the PS5 has already outsold the PS4, with 10million units sold since launching in November.

Speaking to Famitsu, Ryan added:

“I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

In the same Famitsu interview, Ryan said that while “there are signs that things are getting a little looser” in regards to supply issues, he was “very sorry” about PlayStation fans still struggling to find a PS5 and said Sony is working “very hard” to increase supply through their suppliers.

He also shared some good news for PC fans by confirming that Sony’s acquisition of Nixxes Software was carried out to help port more PlayStation exclusive titles to PC.

