Sony CEO Jim Ryan says to “expect more” studio acquisitions

Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s president and CEO Jim Ryan has stated that Bungie won’t be the only studio buyout.

Following the announcement that Sony is buying the Destiny 2 developer for £2.6billion GBP, Jim Ryan spoke on the future of studio buyouts, saying that fans can expect more.

Speaking in an interview with GamesIndustry, Ryan said, “These conversations have been a number of months in gestation, and certainly pre-date the activity that we have seen this year. From our perspective, this is really doing what feels right for PlayStation, and what we feel is the right thing to do to drive PlayStation to places we’ve never been before.”

Meanwhile, Pete Parsons – the CEO of Bungie – added: “This had nothing to do with industry consolidation. This had everything to do with a shared vision and how we could do things better together.”

Ryan continued, saying that fans “should absolutely expect more. We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go.”

After the announcement, there was online conversation about the possibility of Bungie titles moving from Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and even Google Stadia. However, it was confirmed that although Sony will be buying Bungie, Destiny 2, as well as any future studio titles, will remain multiplatform.

In the same interview, Ryan said that “everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they’re on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal.”

