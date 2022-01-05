Sony confirms accessibility options for ‘God Of War’ PC release

Sony has confirmed the accessibility options for the PC release of God Of War, with Sony Santa Monica (SMS) calling it “a step forward.”

Ahead of God Of War’s release on January 14, developers have confirmed the game will now feature Auto Sprint, Auto Sprint Delay, Always on Reticle, and Full Keyboard/Mouse remapping.

“This is a step forward, and part of our initiative to bring more accessibility to all SMS studio products,” said lead UX designer Mila Pavlin. “We are really investing in studio process and increasing accessibility across the board,” she added in a followup tweet.

I’ve had folks ask about accessibility options for the upcoming God of War (2018) PC release, which comes out in 10 days(!) SO: new features are Auto Sprint, Auto Sprint Delay, Always on Reticle, and Full Keyboard/Mouse remapping. This link has more info:https://t.co/lDajYgMTbr — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 5, 2022

According to the Playstation website, aspects of the game like text size, control sensitivity and sound will be fully adjustable, as are the camera and motion effects.

“Creating an accessible world for gamers motivates us and inspires our work,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of Playstation Studios. “We aspire to craft gaming content that not only delivers immersive experiences, but also allows gamers to create meaningful connections as we have so much in common through the shared joy of play.”

God Of War was originally released on Playstation in 2018 but is set to come to PC later this month.

The announcement came via the official PlayStation Blog, with developer Santa Monica Studio’s senior community manager Grace Orlady saying “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game.”

The PC release comes ahead of the upcoming sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, which is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 later in 2022.

Christopher Judge, the voice actor behind Kratos, recently revealed that Ragnarok was delayed due to an illness he faced in 2019.

Judge added that he received “nothing but love and support” from Sony Santa Monica, who “never said a word about the delay, and what caused it”.