Sony confirms price hike for first-party PlayStation 5 games

Sony has revealed that it will be increasing the price of its first-party games for next-gen consoles.

The company announced the price hike in a new PlayStation Blog post, which also revealed the price and release date of the PlayStation 5. The post confirmed that several games from Sony’s Worldwide Studios group would retail for US$69.99, a $10 jump from current-gen prices.

Of the first-party games headed to the console on launch day, two are currently priced at $69.99: the Demon’s Souls Remake and Destruction AllStars. However, the price bump will not apply across the board to all Worldwide Studios titles. Games such as the much-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are set to retail at $49.99 and $59.99, respectively.

Sony is the latest company to announce price hikes for its next-gen games, joining Take-Two Interactive, which owns studios such as 2K Games and Rockstar Games. Take-Two recently doubled down on the price hike, with CEO Strauss Zelnick saying that “the bottom line is that we haven’t seen a front-line price increase for nearly 15 years, and production costs have gone up 200 to 300 per cent”.

On the other hand, Ubisoft previously announced that it would not increase the price for its next-gen games this year. “For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles,” CEO Yves Guillemot said during an earnings call with investors back in July.

Sony’s next-gen console, the PS5, is set to launch for US$499.99 on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. It will be released worldwide a week later on November 19.