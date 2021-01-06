Sony reportedly discontinues multiple PS4 models in Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly ceased production of most PS4 models in Japan, including the PS4 Pro.

This is according to a new Game Watch report, which claims that the only PS4 model that will remain in production is the Jet Black 500GB PS4 Slim. It also noted that the PS4’s discontinuation is meant to make room for the production of more PS5 units.

Game Watch also claimed that SIE “plans to shift PlayStation to PS5 at once this year”, according to the Google Translated text, which corroborates SIE CEO Jim Ryan’s previous statements that the company still believes in distinct console generations.

Advertisement

“We do believe in generations, and whether it’s the DualSense controller, whether it’s the 3D audio, whether it’s the multiple ways that the SSD can be used… we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5,” Ryan said last year.

It is currently unclear if Sony also plans on discontinuing PS4 models in other regions of the world.

Last year, the PS5 handedly outsold the Xbox Series X in Japan at launch. The PS5 moved a total of 118,000 units in its first four days of sales, while the Xbox Series X|S only sold a combined 21,000 units in its first six days. However, the PS5’s figures pale in comparison to that of the PS4, which sold 322,000 units at launch in Japan back in 2014.

The PS5 also became the fastest-selling console in US history, despite a shortage of stock worldwide. Sony also reportedly sold 3.4million PS5s globally within the first four weeks of its launch in November, and estimates 18million more will be sold in 2021.