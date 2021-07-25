Sony files a third trademark update for ‘PlayStation Home’

Sony has filed its third trademark update for PlayStation Home so far in 2021, sparking rumours the social space could make a comeback.

Sony updated the trademark earlier this week (July 21), adding a new document labelled “Information to proprietors of earlier trade mark registrations or applications”. The first trademark update was made three months ago, along with a second update last month.

The trademark also involves developers of PlayStation Home, London Studio and its Soho Engine, which it built the game in.

Reddit user Thorites initially spotted the updates, noting each trademark filing with a thread on Reddit. Thorites believes Sony is working on something involving PlayStation Home, and that it might be looking to bring the service back for the upcoming PSVR 2.

Social VR games have grown in popularity in recent years, as apps like VR Chat and Rec Room provide players with an almost limitless world in which to interact. It could be that Sony aims to introduce a similar app to PSVR 2, and will use PlayStation Home to do so.

The trademark filing could also mean nothing. Businesses regularly update trademarks, even on properties that aren’t actively in development. It could simply be that Sony is future-proofing the trademark for PlayStation Home.

However, trademark updates like this in the past have led to announcements. Microsoft updated the Fable trademark two-weeks ahead of announcing a reboot of the series at the Xbox Games Showcase last year.

