Sony has announced a firm release date for ‘Gran Turismo 7’

Gran Turismo 7 was given a firm release date at last night’s PlayStation Showcase (September 9).

Originally due this year, Gran Turismo 7 was delayed in February and has since shown itself to be a bit of an enigma. Back in July, a beta test for the game appeared on the Experience PlayStation website despite not yet being announced.

The new trailer finally put a concrete date, along with a great deal of new information. Gran Turismo 7 is due out on March 4, 2022, and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

The trailer exhibited Gran Turismo 7’s campaign mode, along with some flashy images that were a mix of in-game footage and cinematics, backed by a dramatic organ piece. A blog post released alongside the trailer goes into more detail.

There was also a focus on the customisation and editing of existing vehicles, showing just how much detail fans could now add to their cars, truly putting their mark on each vehicle. This adds more flavour to the incredibly realistic photo mode that will be included in the game.

The extremely impressive visuals were given centre stage, though, as the simulation game gets its first taste of ray-tracing. Gran Turismo 7 also has a sleek user interface that has been significantly upgraded since the last installment.

Gran Turismo 7 seems to be a return to form for the classic PlayStation racing game, which was recently described as “a bit more nostalgic” than the GT Sport editions.

“In Gran Turismo 7,” revealed Game Head Kazunori Yamauchi, “while inheriting elements such as the [FIA] championships that were realised in Sport, we are going to go back to the full-volume of Gran Turismo 1 and 4, and providing the best Gran Turismo experience today. So for those who know the old Gran Turismo, I think it will feel a bit nostalgic.”

Many more games were announced or given screen-time at the PlayStation Showcase, including the Knights Of The Old Republic – Remake.