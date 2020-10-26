Sony has delayed ‘Destruction AllStars’, coming to PlayStation Plus

’Destruction AllStars will no longer be arriving at the PS5’s launch, and instead will release next year as a free PlayStation Plus title, Sony has announced.

The news was shared in a PlayStation Blog post and announced that the game would not be releasing along the PS5 on November 12, and instead will be coming at a yet to be disclosed date in February 2021.

Alongside the delay, it was also revealed the game will be included into PlayStation Plus on release for two months, meaning it will be to download for all subscribers to the service. Anyone who has already purchased via the PlayStation Store or retail, is eligible for a full refund.

No reason has been shared for why the delay has happened, however, with numerous heavy hitting titles arriving over the course of November, the game could easily have been overshadowed. More details are promised to arrive for Destruction AllStars, with a brand-new trailer alongside new information scheduled for sometime next week.

The game was intended to be one of the few titles that would be exclusive to the PS5 system, joining the highly anticipated Demon’s Souls. Other PlayStation exclusives coming on launch day include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, however, both will also be available to purchase and play on the PS4.

Outside of Destruction AllStars coming to PlayStation Plus next year, members of the service are set to receive some huge perks on day one. Known as The PlayStation Plus Collection, subscribers will be eligible to play a bundle of PS4 titles, which are described as “generation defining PS4 games”, and will include games such as The Last of Us: Remastered, God Of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.